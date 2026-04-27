Congress alleges ‘mask off’ moment for AAP, warns of separatist revival in Punjab

The Congress on Monday mounted one of its sharpest attacks yet on both the ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the wake of the dramatic defection of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, who first split to form a separate bloc and subsequently merged with the BJP.

The Congress has casted the episode as politically consequential beyond the Rajya Sabha gambit.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken—among the party’s most trenchant critics of AAP despite the two parties being partners in the INDIA bloc—framed the development as the merger of the BJP’s B team in to team A.

He also said that BJP’s latest political move could have serious implications in Punjab. Maken argued that the shift in Rajya Sabha representation from Punjab could fuel separatism in Punjab and the “imbalance” could be exploited by separatist elements.

“Punjab’s separatist forces have long claimed that their voices are not heard and justice is denied to them. What the BJP has done now risks reinforcing that narrative,” he said.

Citing data, Maken pointed out that the BJP had secured just 6.6 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, winning only two out of 117 seats.