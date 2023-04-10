Mask will be made mandatory depending on surge in Covid cases: TN minister

Asked why the state was not insisting on Covid-19 protocols, while some other states have already implemented them, the minister said: "In Tamil Nadu, the number of daily cases has touched only 350 while in other states it has touched 500 and hence such a decision would be taken based on the surge in cases."



"If cases rise, we will definitely look into norms related to making masks mandatory ,especially in public places," he added.



Ma Subramanian told reporters that daily cases were rising slowly in the state at the rate of 10 or 20 increase per day.



The minister said if Tamil Nadu witnesses a surge like that of Kerala or Maharashtra, Covid-19 norms would be implemented in public places.