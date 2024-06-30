Massive avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar near Kedarnath Dham; no casualty

A massive avalanche hit the Gandhi Sarovar located four kilometre above the Kedarnath Dham early Sunday morning but there was no loss of life or property, a district official said.

Devotees who went to the temple this morning captured the avalanche, which occurred around 5 am near the Chorabari glacier, on their mobile phones.

The temple currently has a significant presence of devotees as the Char Dham Yatra, to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand, is underway.

A huge cloud of snow was seen sliding down the mountain with speed and stopped after falling into a deep ravine. The avalanche occurred in the upper region of the Gandhi Sarovar in Chorabari glacier, below the snow-covered Meru-Sumeru mountain range located at the upper end of the Kedarnath valley.