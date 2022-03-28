Massive fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi; Rai demands report

According to the fire department, a call was received at around 2.30 pm about the fire in Khaata at Ghazipur.



Garg told PTI that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. A thick blanket of smoke was seen at a section of the dumping yard, where the fire broke out.



Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours.



In April last year, the DPCC had imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) after a blaze at the Ghazipur landfill site.



Fires at the landfill are known to worsen pollution levels in the area.