Massive fire in clothing market in Bengal's Howrah district, several shops damaged
No casualty has been reported so far, 18 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot
A massive fire broke out at Mangala Haat in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Friday, July 21, police said.
No casualty has been reported so far, however, several shops have been destroyed, a senior officer said. Many wholesale and retail cloth shops in the market, where textiles are traded, were burnt to ashes.
"Currently 18 fire tenders are at the spot. There are no casualties so far. Operation is underway, fire will be extinguished soon," Ranjan Kumar Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer told ANI.
The amount of damage is expected to be several lakhs of rupees.
This is a developing story. With agency inputs
