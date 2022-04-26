Massive fire in Gurugram's Mansesar; woman killed, 6 injured

.

IANS

April 26, 2022 11:20 AM

(Updated 11:20 IST)









Gurugram, April 26 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in a pile of garbage in Sector 6 of Manesar in Gurugram, fire officials said on Tuesday.



The incident took place on Monday night around 10.45 p.m in which a woman was burnt alive while six people, including a kid, were seriously injured.



According to the officials, due to strong wind, the fire also engulfed the nearby slums where the woman used to live with her family.



It appears that the fire started amid the storm. Due to strong winds, it took a formidable form and even till 10.30 a.m, it could not be controlled completely, the officials said.



The woman's body has been recovered and further rescue operation is underway. It will take three to four more hours to douse the flames completely, they added.



"Soon after receiving the information, fire tenders from Gurugram fire stations and fire brigade vehicles from all over Haryana and Delhi rushed to the spot," Lalit a fire official told IANS.



The 32-35 acres of land on which a pile of scrap was spread belonged to farmers of Kakrola village and HSIIDC. Search is on for the person collecting rent from the slums located here.



Due to the fire in slums, the cylinders kept here also exploded making it worse.



"Actual reason behind the incident is not yet to be known. The damage caused is also yet to ascertained. At present, fire brigade personnel are working to douse the fire," he said.