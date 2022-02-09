Massive protests across Telangana over Prime Minister's remarks

Raising slogans of 'BJP down down' and 'Modi down down' and carrying black flags, the protesters burnt effigies of the BJP. The protesters were wearing black scarves and also released black balloons in the air.



State Home minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav led the protests in the state capital and demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to people of Telangana for insulting the movement.



Ali led the protest at Azampura while Yadav led the protest at Indira Park. The home minister said 1,200 people laid down their lives for Telangana state but the Prime Minister is saying that Telangana state was created in an unparliamentary manner. "This is unfortunate. The Prime Minister does not know anything about Telangana. We demand that he take back his words," he said.



The TRS youth wing staged a protest in Osmania University Arts College. The MLAs participated in the rallies and protests in various parts of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and outskirts.



Srinivas Yadav alleged that the PM was unable to digest the development of Telangana. He said Modi should speak on why his government failed to fulfill the commitments made in an Act passed by the Parliament.



The TRS leader alleged that sensing defeat in Uttar Pradesh elections, Modi was enacting new dramas and one such drama was in Hyderabad during the unveiling of statue of equality.



Ministers, MLAs, MLCs led the protest in districts. In Hanamkonda, TRS leader Vinay Bhaskar led a massive dharna. Panchayat Raj minister E. Dayakar Rao led the protest in Warangal.