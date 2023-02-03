Massive traffic jams in Delhi due to fair at Pragati Maidan

Commuters had a harrowing time on Friday as heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on several roads in and around central Delhi due to a fair at the Pragati Maidan here, police said.

Traffic snarls were reported from central Delhi on Thursday as well because of the International plastics exhibition, conference and convention -- PlastIndia 2023. The five-day fair will conclude on February 5.

According to a senior police officer, two traffic police inspectors and 40 traffic personnel have been deployed in different parts of central Delhi to regulate vehicular movement.