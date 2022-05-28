Mathura case: Application filed for status quo on mosque premises

The counsel for the petitioner has expressed apprehension that these signs may be defaced, disfigured or eliminated together during the long summer vacation of the court.



The only solution is to order the status quo on the mosque premises, the counsel requested.



In the second application, the counsel said, considering the large area of the mosque, the court has been requested to appoint two assistant advocate commissioners to assist senior advocate commissioner during a spot inspection and also present their own independent report to the court.



In the third application, the court has been requested to order the presence of district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, Mathura chief medical officer and mayor during the spot inspection.