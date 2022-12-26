Mathura: Counsel for Shahi Masjid Idgah says they will file objection to survey order

The counsel for Shahi Masjid Idgah on Sunday said they will file their objection on January 20 to the district court order on the submission of a survey report of Idgah.

Civil judge senior division (III) Sonika Verma, who is hearing the suit Bal Krishna and others Vs Intezamia committee and others, had earlier directed a revenue department official to submit a survey report of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex on January 20.



The petitioners had filed the suit seeking shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah, constructed on a part of the 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust allegedly after the demolition of Katra Keshav Dev temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.