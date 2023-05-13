'Matter of concern': SC on ISRO scientist's unauthorised association with foreign institution

The appellant, through an email on September 5, 2003, was informed that his leave was not sanctioned and he was required to report for duty not later than September 11, 2003.



Meanwhile, the respondent organisation came to know he had published a technical paper as first author with a foreigner as one of the co-authors in the 39th American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Joint Propulsion Conference, US held during July, 2003, without obtaining specific approval of the competent authority. Thereupon, disciplinary action was initiated against him and he was charge-sheeted on December 19, 2003, for unauthorised absence and publication of papers without following due procedure or obtaining approval.



The appellant claimed he is a high-profile scientist with specialisation in rocket propulsion with proven credentials at par with NASA scientists. Kumar said that he is second to none in space programme and is having all potential to become the Chairman of ISRO and is the best suitable candidate for the post with immediate effect.