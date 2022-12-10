Maulana Azad Scholarship for minority communities discontinued by union government

The union government stated that the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, a scholarship for students from minority communities, has been discontinued from this academic year 2022-23. Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani announced this in Lok Sabha on Thursday in response to a question by Lok Sabha Congress MP TN Prathapan.

Irani stated that MANF scheme, dedicated to pursuing higher education, “overlaps with various other fellowship schemes for higher education being implemented by the government and minority students are already covered under such schemes, hence, the government has decided to discontinue the MANF scheme from 2022-23."

In her reply, Irani added that as per the data provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC), 6,722 candidates were selected under the fellowship scheme between 2014-15 and 2021-22 with a cumulative disbursal of Rs 738.85 crore.