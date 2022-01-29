Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to dip from Feb 2 onwards

It ascribed the phenomenon for the cold and also the rain to the presence of Western Disturbance.



Meanwhile, the national capital woke up to a mainly clear sky on Saturday.



There will be strong surface wind with 20-30 kilometer per hour speed during the day, the IMD said.



While the maximum temperature for the day has been pegged at 21 degrees Celsius, minimum will settle at 5.4 degrees Celsius.



Till February 1, the national capital will have mainly clear sky with misty mornings, the IMD said.