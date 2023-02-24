'May become an obstacle in hiring women', SC on PIL seeking menstrual pain leave

The plea, filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, said: "Few states provided menstrual pain leaves and ancillary benefits, women in their counterpart states are still bereft of any such benefits. It is accordingly a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution inasmuch as the Maternity Benefit Act differentiates women in the name of federalism and state policies."



The plea contended that Bihar introduced menstrual Leave for women employees in 1992, however menstrual periods have been largely disregarded by society, government, and other stakeholders, but some organisations and states have taken notice of it. The plea pointed out there are several companies, especially startups, in India which are offering period leave, even without any legal obligation.



It further added that despite the fact that women suffer from similar physiological and health issues during their menstrual cycles, they are being treated differently in different states of India.