Mayawati asks Centre to reconsider Agnipath scheme

After keeping the recruitment pending in the army for a long time, the Centre has now announced a new recruitment scheme 'Agniveer' with a short duration of four years in the army. Even though it has been called an attractive scheme, the youths of the country are dissatisfied and angry. They are openly opposing the change in army recruitment system," Mayawati said in a tweet.



She further said, "They believe that the government is limiting the soldiers' tenure to four years in order to eliminate pension benefits in the army and government jobs, which is grossly unfair and deleterious to the future of rural youth and their families."



In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP president said that the new move of recruitment will add to the woes of the people already beset with inflation and poverty.