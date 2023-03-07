Mayawati questions 'police action' after Umesh Pal murder

Mayawati did not directly mention the encounters but said, "The police action which has come before the public following the killing of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj has raised suspicion among people if the government will conduct another 'Vikas Dubey episode' to cover up its failures."



Vikas Dubey, a Kanpur gangster, was shot dead in an encounter in 2020.



In another tweet in Hindi, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said, "The UP government is under a lot of tension and pressure, especially regarding law and order situation after the murder of Umesh Pal, the witness in the Raju Pal murder case."