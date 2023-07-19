Mayawati says BSP to fight LS polls alone; terms NDA, INDIA coalitions anti-Dalit

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that her party will go it alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as in Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

In a statement here, Mayawati said the BSP was open to tie-ups with regional parties in Punjab and Haryana, provided they have no truck with the ruling NDA alliance or the newly formed opposition coalition 'INDIA'.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister slammed the NDA as well as the newly formed opposition coalition, alleging neither of them was favourable to the Dalits and the oppressed classes.