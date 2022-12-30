Mayawati slams BJP for delay in urban body polls in UP

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said had the saffron party not "wasted time" in "Sangh appeasement" by indulging in issues such as conversion, jihad and a survey of madrasas, the delay in holding the civic polls in Uttar Pradesh could have been avoided.

Addressing a meeting of the BSP office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at the party headquarters here, Mayawati also slammed the Congress, alleging that both the grand old party and the BJP are against reservation.

"If the intention and policy of the BJP were not to delay the Uttar Pradesh local body election and hold it in a legal manner on time, instead of wasting time in Sangh appeasement by indulging in issues like conversion, hate, jihad and madrasa survey, it would have focused on OBC reservation in the civic polls," she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the BSP.