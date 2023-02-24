Mayor Shelly Oberoi stops recounting as AAP-BJP councillors trade blows in MCD House



Meanwhile, AAP councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed as clashes broke out between the BJP and AAP councillors.



"They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. The BJP goons did this," Maanu claimed.

"The BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the polls," said AAP leader Atishi.

"Delhi mayor tried to declare one vote invalid when she realised the BJP won three out of six seats in the standing committee. The AAP member created ruckus as they wanted to win four seats in the committee," claims a BJP councillor after the fresh brawl in the MCD House.



The party claimed that Oberoi was also attacked by the 'BJP goons'. Women security guards escorted her by risking their own lives, AAP claimed.

With inputs from agencies