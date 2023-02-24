Mayor Shelly Oberoi stops recounting as AAP-BJP councillors trade blows in MCD House
A fresh ruckus ensued in the MCD House after Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi said an invalid vote cannot be called valid
All hell broke loose after MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday stalled the recounting of votes for electing the members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following objections raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
It was free for all in the MCD House with BJP and AAP councillors trading blows at each other, showing scant disregard for the sanctity of the House.
Protesting against the Mayor's decision to stall the recounting process, BJP councillors started breaking mikes, tearing ballot papers and even damaged the polling booths amid sloganeering.
Oberoi said that one party is ready for recounting, while the other is not.
"So I am stopping the recounting process," Oberoi said.
Earlier, after polling was held for the all-powerful Standing Committee, the tussle between the Councilors started over a single vote. After the polls, the Mayor declared one vote as invalid.
Meanwhile, AAP councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed as clashes broke out between the BJP and AAP councillors.
"They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. The BJP goons did this," Maanu claimed.
"The BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the polls," said AAP leader Atishi.
"Delhi mayor tried to declare one vote invalid when she realised the BJP won three out of six seats in the standing committee. The AAP member created ruckus as they wanted to win four seats in the committee," claims a BJP councillor after the fresh brawl in the MCD House.
The party claimed that Oberoi was also attacked by the 'BJP goons'. Women security guards escorted her by risking their own lives, AAP claimed.
