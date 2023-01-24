MCD councillors take oath in Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Sanskrit

Exhibiting linguistic diversity of India, Delhi municipal councillors on Tuesday took oath in a range of languages, including Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Maithili, and Sanskrit.

However, after the oath-taking ceremony, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) could not elect a mayor as its proceedings were adjourned, a second instance of the new House convening for the mayoral poll but not being able to complete the process.

While a majority of councillors took oath in Hindi, some took the same in English and a few others chose to read the text in Punjabi, Urdu, Sanskrit and even Maithili.