MCD issues fire advisory to health facilities, expects report by 31 May

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an advisory directing all health facilities to take up measures like inspection of fire-fighting equipment, electrical load audits and installing automatic sprinklers in ICUs to prevent fire incidents.

The in-charges of health facilities have also been asked by the civic body to submit an action taken report by 31 May. The advisory comes after a fire at a private children's hospital in east Delhi on the night of 25 May killed six newborns.

Health facilities are directed to regularly inspect fire-fighting equipment such as extinguishers, hydrants and alarms to ensure all are functional, according to the advisory issued by the MCD.

Material used in construction and furnishing must be audited to identify and replace combustible material with those that are fire resistant, it stated.