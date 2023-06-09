MCD standing committee poll results: AAP, BJP get 3 seats each

The results of the MCD's (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) standing committee poll conducted on February 24 were announced on Thursday.



An equal number of three members each from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will serve on the committee.



Earlier, the Delhi High Court had set aside the decision of Mayor Shelly Oberoi to call for a re-poll. The High Court had then directed her to declare the results of the poll.



Despite the AAP holding the majority in the MCD, the outcome of the standing committee election could have a significant impact on the functioning of the civic body.

