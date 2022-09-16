Md Zubair's laptop, devices with FSL for data analysis, Police tells HC in objectionable tweet case

The Delhi Police has told the Delhi High Court that a laptop and other devices seized from Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair are deposited with the forensic science laboratory for recovering data that needs to be analysed regarding an alleged objectionable tweet posted by him in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

The police made the submissions in an affidavit filed in the high court in response to a plea by Zubair against his arrest and search and seizure exercise in a case related to the alleged objectionable tweet.

Zubair has challenged the legality and propriety of a trial court's June 28 order granting the custody of fact-checking website's founder to the police for four days.