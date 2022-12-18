Measles Surge: Country on alert to manage post-pandemic crisis

On the recent spurt, Tarun Bhatnagar, Senior Scientist, ICMR, and National Institute of Epidemiology, said, "The measles outbreak has been seen usually in the places where the routine vaccine coverage has been low. Secondly, during the Covid time, the people migrated from one place to other which is also a reason for this surge."



"We have observed that in general, during the last two-three years - during the Covid time, overall there were problems with the vaccination... Some children may have missed their vaccines somehow due to Covid related disruption of the service. Or, they may have not got the vaccine because they were moving - especially the migrants," the ICMR scientist told IANS.



On the question of whether the measles epidemic is returning to India, Bhatnagar said, "I don't think there is any specific issue with the return of measles or any changes in mutation in the viruses." He said that generally, it is a vaccination coverage issue.