Media associations demand judicial probe into Maharashtra journalist's murder

Warishe had written a series of reports highlighting the "local resistance to a petroleum refinery in Barsu."



The Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemical project, earlier proposed to be built at Nanar village in Ratnagiri district in coastal Konkan, was scrapped before the 2019 polls at the instance of the Shiv Sena, the then alliance partner of the ruling BJP.



Warishe, who wrote for Marathi newspapers, died at a hospital in Kolhapur on Tuesday after an SUV, allegedly driven by Pandharinath Amberkar, hit his two-wheeler at a petrol pump in Rajapur area on Monday.