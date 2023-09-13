Median cost of IT outages at Indian firms now Rs 520 cr a year: Report

The median cost of IT outages at Indian organisations now stands at around Rs 520 crore ($62.79 million) per year, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to the web analytics and software company New Relic, about 74 per cent said that the time taken to resolve these outages improved after adopting observability solutions.

"The Observability Forecast reveals that 43 per cent of businesses in India have siloed telemetry data, creating blindspots in monitoring and maintaining system health. It’s clear that full-stack observability can help resolve some of the most pressing challenges that are facing Indian organisations," said Peter Marelas, Chief Architect, APJ, New Relic.

The report surveyed 1,700 technology professionals across 15 countries. According to the report, organisations in India are challenged with tool sprawl.