“Finally, a medical college in Wayanad,” cheers Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 3 September, expressed joy over the decision to establish a medical college in Wayanad, calling it the fulfilment of a long-pending demand by the people of the hill constituency. In a social media post, she credited the development to the consistent efforts of former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and the support of lakhs of local residents.

“Thrilled to know that finally, the dream of a medical college in Wayanad is going to be a reality. The earnest requests of lakhs of people of Wayanad, sustained efforts by Shri Rahul Gandhi and all our own efforts to expedite the matter have borne fruit,” she posted on X [former Twitter].

She also urged the state government to accelerate the construction process.

“My sincere thanks to all concerned for hearing our pleas and taking a most welcome step in the direction of robust healthcare for the citizens of Wayanad. I hope the state government will take all necessary steps to expedite the work and make it functional at the earliest,” she added.