Medical test of woman seeking termination of abnormal foetus underway: AIIMS to Delhi HC

The medical examination of a 32-year-old woman seeking termination of a 27-week abnormal pregnancy is being carried out, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) informed a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday.



Through an interim report, AIIMS informed Justice Pratibha M. Singh that the petitioner woman was examined and more exams are being conducted.



After noting down the submissions, the judge directed it (AIIMS) to file a final report and scheduled the next hearing for March 7.