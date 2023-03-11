'Medicines' found from Delhi farm house where Satish Kaushik partied

Investigators probing the death of 66-year-old noted Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik have recovered some "medicines" from the farm house where he attended a party, an official said on Saturday.



"We are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of his death. Some medicines were recovered from the farmhouse in Bijwasan where Kaushik attended a party. A list of guests has also been made," said a senior police official.