Medic's rape-murder: SC to hear on Monday RG Kar hospital incident case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the case related to the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

According to the cause list uploaded on the apex court's website, a bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear on September 9 the case, which was initiated by the top court on its own.

The Centre has recently filed an application in the apex court alleging "unpardonable" non-cooperation by the West Bengal government in extending logistical support to the CISF, tasked with providing security at the hospital.

In its application, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has termed the alleged non-cooperation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government as an example "symptomatic of a systemic malaise" and sought a direction to the state authorities to extend full cooperation to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).