Meerut court awards death penalty to Rastogi, Shukla in 'blue drum' murder

The case came to light after Rajput's remains were discovered inside the drum at the house. The gruesome nature of the crime, along with the allegation that Rajput's wife had plotted his murder with her partner, drew widespread public attention.

Rajput, 29, had married Muskan in 2016 after the couple eloped to persuade their families to accept their relationship. He had previously worked in the merchant navy before moving to London, where he took up a job as a sales manager. He returned to India in February 2025 to celebrate birthdays with his wife and their daughter, according to reports.

The prosecution examined 22 witnesses during the trial, presenting evidence relating to the alleged purchase of materials used in the crime. These included the blue drum, a knife, cement and other items. Witnesses connected with the purchases helped investigators establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and the alleged attempt to dispose of the body.

Hotel managers and cab drivers were also examined to establish the movements of the accused after the murder. Records relating to their stays at different locations were placed before the court as part of the prosecution's case.

Rajput's family had sought the strictest possible punishment following the conviction. After the 30 September verdict, his mother, Renu Rajput, questioned why Muskan had killed her son, saying she wanted an opportunity to ask her the question directly.

The death sentence marks the latest development in a case that has remained in the public eye because of the brutality of the murder and the attempt to conceal the victim's remains. Under Indian law, a death sentence awarded by a trial court is subject to confirmation by the high court before it can be carried out.

With PTI inputs