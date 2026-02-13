Meerut: Interfaith marriage put off amid 'love jihad' claims by Hindu groups
Police step up deployment as row over identity claims and conversion complaint surfaces
An interfaith marriage scheduled to take place in Meerut on Friday was postponed after protests by certain Hindu organisations and concerns over possible tension, officials said, as police enhanced security measures to maintain law and order.
The wedding, involving a Hindu woman from the Ganganagar area and a Muslim man, was to be held at a resort along the Ganganagar–Mawana Road. Invitations had already been printed, but controversy arose over the groom’s name, with some Hindu groups alleging that his identity had been concealed and describing the matter as one of alleged “love jihad”.
Following a call by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan for a 'mahapanchayat' outside the venue, local authorities deployed additional police personnel in the area. Amid fears that the situation could escalate, the resort management cancelled the booking, resulting in the postponement of the ceremony.
The woman’s uncle subsequently filed a complaint at the Ganganagar police station, accusing the man of religious conversion and cheating. Police said a case was registered on 9 February and that an investigation is underway.
Superintendent of police (rural) Abhijit Kumar told PTI that all aspects of the case are being examined impartially and within the framework of the law. He added that discrepancies in the names printed on the invitation card, along with other allegations, were also being investigated.
Meanwhile, some office-bearers of Hindu organisations claimed they had been placed under house arrest to prevent the proposed gathering. Police denied the allegation, stating that only preventive steps were taken to ensure peace.
Sachin Sirohi, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan, said a “Hindu mahapanchayat” had been planned outside the resort to “raise awareness” and draw the administration’s attention to alleged irregularities.
He said confusion arose when the groom’s name appeared as 'Sahil' on the wedding invitation while another name, 'Shahvaz', later emerged. “We are not against anyone’s personal freedom, but if there is any concealment of identity or coercion, it is a serious matter and must be investigated transparently,” Sirohi said.
The woman, however, told media persons that she is an adult and was entering into the marriage of her own free will. Rejecting the allegations, she said she had known the man for six years and that both families were aware of their relationship. She maintained that 'Sahil' was a nickname given by her mother and denied any concealment of identity or forced conversion.
She further alleged that some individuals were unnecessarily inflaming the situation and appealed to the state government for protection.
The woman also said her father had died in 2023 and that her family is involved in an ongoing property dispute with her uncle, who lodged the complaint.
Describing herself as an Ambedkarite and a follower of Buddhism, she said the marriage was intended to be solemnised according to Buddhist rituals and questioned why the matter was being portrayed as a Hindu–Muslim issue.
PTI said it attempted to contact Shahvaz for comment but was unable to reach him immediately.
Police said the situation remains under control and urged all parties to exercise restraint, adding that appropriate action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public order. Officials noted that the issue has also sparked widespread discussion on social media.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines