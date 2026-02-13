Meerut: Interfaith marriage put off amid 'love jihad' claims by Hindu groups

An interfaith marriage scheduled to take place in Meerut on Friday was postponed after protests by certain Hindu organisations and concerns over possible tension, officials said, as police enhanced security measures to maintain law and order.

The wedding, involving a Hindu woman from the Ganganagar area and a Muslim man, was to be held at a resort along the Ganganagar–Mawana Road. Invitations had already been printed, but controversy arose over the groom’s name, with some Hindu groups alleging that his identity had been concealed and describing the matter as one of alleged “love jihad”.

Following a call by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan for a 'mahapanchayat' outside the venue, local authorities deployed additional police personnel in the area. Amid fears that the situation could escalate, the resort management cancelled the booking, resulting in the postponement of the ceremony.

The woman’s uncle subsequently filed a complaint at the Ganganagar police station, accusing the man of religious conversion and cheating. Police said a case was registered on 9 February and that an investigation is underway.

Superintendent of police (rural) Abhijit Kumar told PTI that all aspects of the case are being examined impartially and within the framework of the law. He added that discrepancies in the names printed on the invitation card, along with other allegations, were also being investigated.

Meanwhile, some office-bearers of Hindu organisations claimed they had been placed under house arrest to prevent the proposed gathering. Police denied the allegation, stating that only preventive steps were taken to ensure peace.