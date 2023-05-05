Meesho lays off 251 employees to 'achieve sustained profitability'

Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho on Friday said it has laid off 251 employees, constituting 15 per cent of the workforce, in order to "achieve sustained profitability".



In a statement, the company said that it has taken a difficult decision to "part ways with 251 Meeshoites constituting 15 per cent of the employee base, as we look to work with a leaner organisational structure to achieve sustained profitability".



The company said that it is committed to ensuring all those impacted "have our full support and will be provided a separation package that includes a one-time severance payment of 2.5 to 9 months (depending on tenor and designation), continued insurance benefits, job placement support and accelerated vesting of ESOPs".