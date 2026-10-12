Meet Jean Drèze, the ‘jholawala’ economist who walks with India’s poor

Educated India, when it recognises him at all, generally knows him as Amartya Sen’s co-author: Hunger and Public Action, India: Economic Development and Social Opportunity, and An Uncertain Glory. An extraordinary intellectual partnership, certainly. But to reduce Drèze as Sen’s co-author is to diminish both: Drèze becomes a mere collaborator, and Sen, one of the most profound philosopher-economists of our time, becomes merely an author in need of a co-author.

Then there is the Right to Food Campaign and the struggle around Supreme Court proceedings that helped establish cooked midday meals in government schools as an enforceable entitlement. He was involved in drafting the rural employment guarantee legislation. He is also behind the PROBE report, which exposed the everyday realities of elementary schooling and shifted attention from impressive enrolment statistics to what actually happens inside classrooms.

In the winter of 1990-91, he joined the Gulf Peace Team an extraordinary attempt to prevent war by placing human beings, quite literally, in its path.

Not a particularly promising CV for someone seeking a corporate board position. But an unusually substantial one for someone interested in what economics might actually be for.

***

In 2017, Drèze published Sense and Solidarity: Jholawala Economics for Everyone. The title cheerfully appropriated one of the Indian elite's favourite terms of contempt—jholawala—and wore it like a badge of honour. Or, like a cloth bag slung over the shoulder, if you please. If anyone can spare 15 minutes from the demanding pleasures of social media, I strongly recommend reading the book’s introduction. It may prove more rewarding than discovering who has insulted whom on television.

The method of Jholawala Economics… is deceptively simple, which perhaps explains why it continues to irritate the establishment.

Go to a village. Talk to people. Find out whether the ration shop opens, whether employment guarantee wages arrive, whether the anganwadi feeds children, whether pensions reach the elderly. Record people’s experiences. Check the records. Tabulate the findings. Publish them. Return to see what has changed. Repeat. All this, preferably, on a budget smaller than a consultancy's working lunch.