Meghalaya district imposes curbs to tackle African Swine Fever

The preventive measures suggested include, the pig farm owners and pig handlers shall maintain hygiene and bio-security in pig farms and shall restrict entry of people into farm premises, pig holders shall be advised to confine their pigs within their pig sheds and movement of pigs are allowed.



Meanwhile, last month Tripura government also imposed a ban on the import of pigs and piglets amid sporadic incidents of ASF in different parts of the country including the northeast region.



Tripura's Animal Resource Development (ARD) Minister Sudangshu Das had said that keeping in view the sporadic incidents of ASF in different parts of the country as precautionary measures, the state government has totally banned the import of pig and piglet from outside the state.



The outbreak of ASF is also reported in few northeastern, southern and northern states of the country and from these diseases hit regions, pig and piglets are being imported often.