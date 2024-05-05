Meghalaya faces water crisis due to less rain; CM Sangma visits catchment area

Amid the ongoing dry spell in Meghalaya which has created water shortages in various places of the state, chief minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday, 4 May, visited the Um Jasai catchment area in Shillong.

Sangma had earlier chaired a series of meetings to understand the water scarcity problem, and then he visited the Um Jasai catchment area with officials from various government departments, including the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority.

Meghalaya generally receives adequate rainfall. However, this time, the prolonged dry season has led to water shortages in Shillong and other places.

"The government has taken a number of interventions to rejuvenate the streams, springs, and rivers in the last year (2023)," Sangma stated.

He also mentioned that the state is working on a number of projects to guarantee access to drinking water.