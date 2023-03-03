Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Post-poll violence that erupted in at least three assembly constituencies in Meghalaya left several people injured, while one person was found dead in a mysterious circumstance, officials said on Friday.

Several incidents of violence were reported in Mariang constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills, Shella in East Khasi Hills and Mokaiaw in West Jaintia Hills, where prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were clamped, they said.

A number of vehicles parked in the compound of the deputy commissioner's office in Mairang were set on fire, a senior district official told PTI.