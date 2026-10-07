Meghalaya records 60 pc monsoon rain deficit amid El Nino conditions

Meghalaya has recorded a more than 60 per cent rainfall deficit during the monsoon under the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, adding that early rains earlier in the year helped the state cope with the deficit.

India Meteorological Department data showed that Meghalaya suffered more than 60 per cent rainfall deficit during the monsoon. Mawsynram and Sohra in East Khasi Hills, among the wettest places in the country, also recorded a 35 per cent deficit.

Sangma, who heads the state climate council, said the state had experienced a rainfall deficit of up to 50 per cent but was able to manage the impact because of rainfall received in March and April.

“We have had a rainfall deficit of up to 50 per cent. However, early rains in March and April helped the state cope with the deficit rainfall later in the year,” he said.

The state government has formulated a Water Policy and used satellite imagery to map around 17,000 springs, Sangma said. Spring sources in extremely dry areas have been identified and measures taken to revive them.

“We are now seeing the results of these efforts made over the past two to three years,” he said.