Meghalaya records 60 pc monsoon rain deficit amid El Nino conditions
CM Conrad Sangma says early rains and water conservation measures helped the state cope with deficient rainfall
Meghalaya has recorded a more than 60 per cent rainfall deficit during the monsoon under the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, adding that early rains earlier in the year helped the state cope with the deficit.
India Meteorological Department data showed that Meghalaya suffered more than 60 per cent rainfall deficit during the monsoon. Mawsynram and Sohra in East Khasi Hills, among the wettest places in the country, also recorded a 35 per cent deficit.
Sangma, who heads the state climate council, said the state had experienced a rainfall deficit of up to 50 per cent but was able to manage the impact because of rainfall received in March and April.
“We have had a rainfall deficit of up to 50 per cent. However, early rains in March and April helped the state cope with the deficit rainfall later in the year,” he said.
The state government has formulated a Water Policy and used satellite imagery to map around 17,000 springs, Sangma said. Spring sources in extremely dry areas have been identified and measures taken to revive them.
“We are now seeing the results of these efforts made over the past two to three years,” he said.
Sangma said a Rs 300-crore World Bank-funded project covering the catchment areas of the Umngi and Ganol rivers, which supply drinking water to Shillong and Tura, would continue.
The government is also working with communities and traditional heads to protect water sources, revive springs and undertake plantation activities, he said.
Nearly 50 per cent of the MGNREGS allocation is being used to create and protect water sources through small water-harvesting structures and check dams, Sangma said.
His comments came as a new study warned that prevailing “super El Nino” conditions over the equatorial Pacific could intensify into a “very strong event” and persist until February 2027. The study estimates that the conditions could result in around 15,800 additional heat-related deaths in India over the next six months compared with a normal year.
The weather phenomenon could also affect foodgrain production, particularly the upcoming Rabi season in rainfed areas.
“Things are beginning to change and improve. Sometimes the measures we take may not be able to provide complete protection. But we have a clear understanding of the situation and have taken steps to deal with El Niño and climate change,” Sangma said.