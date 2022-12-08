Meghalaya to start larger drone services to carry medicines in remote areas

The first official drone flight took off from the hospital and delivered medicines to Padeldoba primary health centre in less than 30 minutes which would have otherwise taken 2.5 hours by road.



Sangma said: "We are seeing something that is unparalleled in any place of the world. It is a matter of pride for the state of Meghalaya that we would be the first state to institutionalise this initiative and have a system that can be expanded to other areas of the state as well."



Ramkumar S said that the ground-breaking effort intends to improve the universal access to healthcare in the state by delivering vital supplies like drugs, diagnostic samples, vaccines, blood and blood components quickly and safely to different regions of the state using a dedicated drone delivery network.