Meghalaya Women panel chief ‘campaigns’ for NPP, show-caused

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Meghalaya State Commission for Women chief Phidalia Toi for allegedly violating rules as she was seen in a video participating at a rally of a ruling National People's Party (NPP) candidate.

Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said the returning officer of Jowai assembly constituency has issued the show-cause notice to Toi and sought clarification from her within two days.

According to Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code, a women’s commission chairperson is deemed a government servant, and the Meghalaya Service (Conduct) Rules 2019 prevent such an employee from being associated with any political party or with an organisation which has a political bearing.