Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate high-security Gupkar Road residence

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti was asked on Friday by authorities to vacate her high-security Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar.



Official sources said the Estates Department has served a notice to Mufti asking her to vacate the Fair View residence as soon as possible.



Fair View was the official residence of Mehmooba Mufti and her father, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed when they were Chief Ministers.