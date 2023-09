Mehbooba Mufti asks Army to investigate bonded labour allegations

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday requested the Army to investigate allegations that some units in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district were harassing local youth by putting them into bonded labour.

A defence spokesperson, however, refuted the allegations.

“Received distressing calls from residents of Kanslo Kanda area in Kulgam about them being allegedly harassed by 9 RR camp troops. Also concerned that they are summoning young men to the army camp and forcing them to do labour work for free,” Mufti said in a post on X.

“Request GOC Awantipora Balbir Singh to kindly look into these worrying allegations. If true he must ensure those involved are taken to task,” she said.