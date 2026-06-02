Mehbooba urges united J&K outreach to Centre for dialogue on rights and governance

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called for a united political initiative in Jammu and Kashmir to engage with the Centre on issues affecting the region, urging political parties and civil society groups to set aside differences and work together to safeguard the constitutional rights and interests of the people.

In separate letters addressed to chief minister Omar Abdullah and a wide spectrum of political and community leaders, the former chief minister appealed for a collective outreach to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah to initiate what she described as a meaningful and sustained dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti argued that the region was facing a period of growing uncertainty and public disillusionment, making it essential for political stakeholders to forge a common platform that transcends party lines.

She said Jammu and Kashmir stood at a critical juncture in its history and required a broad consensus to address the concerns and aspirations of its people. According to her, constructive engagement with the Government of India remains vital for restoring confidence, dignity and security among residents.

The PDP leader cited recent developments in Ladakh as an example of how dialogue can produce tangible results. Referring to discussions between the Centre and the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, she said the progress achieved there underscored the importance of sustained engagement and consensus-building.

Drawing parallels with Ladakh, Mufti maintained that political parties in Jammu and Kashmir should unite around common concerns despite ideological differences.

In her communication to Abdullah, she said she had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister but had been unable to meet him due to his official commitments. Given the urgency of the situation, she said she was putting her appeal in writing to ensure that efforts towards a united initiative were not delayed further.