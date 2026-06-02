Mehbooba urges united J&K outreach to Centre for dialogue on rights and governance
PDP chief calls for all-party initiative led by chief minister Omar Abdullah, says Ladakh talks demonstrate value of collective engagement with New Delhi
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called for a united political initiative in Jammu and Kashmir to engage with the Centre on issues affecting the region, urging political parties and civil society groups to set aside differences and work together to safeguard the constitutional rights and interests of the people.
In separate letters addressed to chief minister Omar Abdullah and a wide spectrum of political and community leaders, the former chief minister appealed for a collective outreach to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah to initiate what she described as a meaningful and sustained dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir.
Mufti argued that the region was facing a period of growing uncertainty and public disillusionment, making it essential for political stakeholders to forge a common platform that transcends party lines.
She said Jammu and Kashmir stood at a critical juncture in its history and required a broad consensus to address the concerns and aspirations of its people. According to her, constructive engagement with the Government of India remains vital for restoring confidence, dignity and security among residents.
The PDP leader cited recent developments in Ladakh as an example of how dialogue can produce tangible results. Referring to discussions between the Centre and the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, she said the progress achieved there underscored the importance of sustained engagement and consensus-building.
Drawing parallels with Ladakh, Mufti maintained that political parties in Jammu and Kashmir should unite around common concerns despite ideological differences.
In her communication to Abdullah, she said she had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister but had been unable to meet him due to his official commitments. Given the urgency of the situation, she said she was putting her appeal in writing to ensure that efforts towards a united initiative were not delayed further.
Mufti proposed that Abdullah, as the elected head of the Union Territory's government, convene a meeting of all political parties and stakeholders to begin the process of building consensus. Such a meeting, she said, could serve as the foundation for a formal engagement with the central government.
She stressed that the effort should not be viewed through the prism of political competition or credit-seeking, but rather as a collective endeavour undertaken in the larger interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Mufti, divisions among regional political parties in recent years have weakened the region's ability to effectively articulate its concerns. A reasonable degree of unity, particularly in the post-2019 political landscape, was necessary to advance issues affecting the people, she said.
The PDP chief also noted that the success of any such initiative would depend heavily on the support and participation of the chief minister. She expressed hope that a united platform could help secure the constitutional rights and dignity of the people through democratic engagement.
Apart from Abdullah, Mufti addressed her appeal to a broad range of political and community representatives, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, MP Engineer Rashid, AAP leader Mehraj Malik, PDF chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, National Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh, Shiv Sena leader Manish Sahni, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti president Sanjay Tickoo and Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee chairman Jaspal Singh.
Her appeal comes amid continuing political debate over governance, representation and constitutional issues in Jammu and Kashmir, nearly seven years after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines