Mehbooba questions Centre's claim on normalisation of J-K situation

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday questioned the Centre's claims about normalisation of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to the concretisation of temporary security bunkers.

"What do I say? If the situation has improved, it should reflect on the ground. Then we should not have so many new concrete structures for the security forces. Earlier, they were living in tents. Now, concrete structures are being made for them," Mehbooba told reporters in Pulwama district.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state said while the BJP-ruled Centre is making claims about normalcy in Kashmir, people are being "harassed" using agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).