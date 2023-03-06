Mehbooba welcomes Army court recommendation in Amshipura encounter case

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the life sentence recommended for an Army captain in connection with the killing of three labourers in a "staged" encounter in Amshipura area of Shopian district in 2020.

She expressed hope that an impartial probe would also be ordered into the Lawaypora and Hyderpora encounters that took place in 2021.

“Recommended punishment of life imprisonment for Captain involved in Amshipora fake encounter is a welcome step towards creating accountability in such cases. Hope an impartial probe is also ordered in Lawapora & Hyderpora encounters to prevent repetition of such ghastly incidents,” the former chief minister tweeted.