Mehbooba welcomes Army court recommendation in Amshipura encounter case
Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the life sentence recommended for an Army captain in connection with the killing of three labourers in a "staged" encounter in Amshipura area of Shopian district in 2020
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the life sentence recommended for an Army captain in connection with the killing of three labourers in a "staged" encounter in Amshipura area of Shopian district in 2020.
She expressed hope that an impartial probe would also be ordered into the Lawaypora and Hyderpora encounters that took place in 2021.
“Recommended punishment of life imprisonment for Captain involved in Amshipora fake encounter is a welcome step towards creating accountability in such cases. Hope an impartial probe is also ordered in Lawapora & Hyderpora encounters to prevent repetition of such ghastly incidents,” the former chief minister tweeted.
An Army court has recommended life imprisonment for the captain, officials said on Sunday.
Captain Bhoopendra Singh was subjected to court martial after a Court of Inquiry and Summary of Evidence found that troops had "exceeded" powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).
The life sentence is subject to confirmation by higher Army authorities, the officials said.