'Mehngai wave' to be more brutal than heat wave: Congress

The Congress has been holding nationwide protests against the Centre. On Thursday, the party staged protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the constant rise in petrol, diesel, cooking gas prices, prices of feritilizers and essential medicines.



"Mehangai Mukt Bharat" marches were held in all states in front of Raj Bhavans and state secretariats raising voices against the "constant exploitation of common people by the Modi government".



The party has pointed out that the government is not satisfied with earning nearly Rs 26 lakh crore by way of unprecedentedly high excise rates, the recent spate of taxes are going to put a burden of additional Rs 1.56 lakh crore on the people.