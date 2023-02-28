Mehrauli demolition drive: Delhi HC seeks identity documents of residents

The court then listed the matter for the next hearing on March 14.



On February 17, the High Court had directed the DDA and DUSIB to file affidavits in the plea.



The plea challenges the December 12, 2022 demolition notice, wherein the DDA planned to carry out a demolition drive in the entire Goshiya Colony, which is in existence for more than five decades and consists of over 600 houses, with approximately 4,000 population.



The plea stated, citing the 'Ajay Maken and others vs Union of India' case that a demolition drive cannot be carried out without following the protocol for removal of jhuggis as per the order of High Court.