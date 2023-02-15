Mehrauli demolition: HC directs authorities to maintain status quo on properties against DDA's action

On February 10, the high court had directed the authorities to maintain status quo on 400 jhuggis of Ghosiya Slum Colony in Mehrauli, which were also to be demolished.



The land on which the alleged encroachment was made belonged to multiple agencies including the DDA, Waqf Board, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), it has been claimed.



According to the demolition notice, the land on which demolition is being carried out is a part of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the 'existing unauthorised encroachment' is acting as a hindrance to its development.



On December 23, 2022, the high court had refused to stay the demolition exercise proposed in Mehrauli Archaeological Park.



The DDA had then informed the court that no mosque or graveyard was being demolished by the authorities and that only the encroachers will be removed from places in and around the park. It said the exercise will be carried out in accordance with the demarcation report.