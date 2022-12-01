Mehrauli killing: Accused Aaftab Poonawala's narco test successful, officials say

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala underwent a narco analysis test for almost two hours at a Rohini hospital here on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation in the case, officials said.

Officials said Poonawala's narco test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine.

They said Poonawala reached Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini at 8.40 am and the narco test started around 10 am. After the test, he was kept under observation.

Before undergoing the test, a general check-up was done to check his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heart beat, a senior official said.

A consent form with complete details of Poonawala and the team conducting his narco test was read out to him as part of the procedure. After he signed the form, the narco analysis procedure was started, the official said.

Narco analysis involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.