Mehrauli killing: Experts lament delay in DNA analysis, officials attribute lag to staff crunch

"The delay is unfortunate and I propose to the government that it should have a special task force involving the country's top DNA experts," Chaubey added.



Dr K Thangaraj, senior scientist and director, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) under the Union government, said the entire analysis depends upon "the quality of samples, isolation of DNA from biological remains, selection of appropriate DNA markers, and most importantly, trained manpower".



Institutions like CDFD and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have handled DNA sampling of high profile assassination cases, such as that of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.



Dr Thangaraj himself has worked on DNA sampling of some landmark cases, which include solving the mystery of a 4,000 to 5000-year-old human skeleton belonging to the Indus Valley civilisation at Rakhi Garhi in Hisar, Haryana.



"In the 1980s and 90s, the technology was not so advanced and it used to take about 10 days to generate a DNA profile/fingerprint, but today, generating a DNA profile of fresh samples should not take more than 24 hours," he added.



He further said in Walkar's case, isolating DNA from six-month-old samples may be challenging, but experts who have handled samples of similar nature would not take more than three days to establish the identity.



Forensic scientists in state government labs blamed workload, tedious protocol and shortage of skilled workforce for the delay.



A source at FSL Rohini told PTI that there is a crunch of DNA experts in the lab and at present, it is working with half of the required trained workforce.



"There are about 20 DNA experts who work in seven teams but considering the workload, the present strength is 50 per cent less than the required number," the source informed.



Dr Rajnish Kumar Singh from FSL Rohini admitted that the laboratory requires more experts. However, he added that the Delhi government and the Union Home Ministry are working with a definite goal to strengthen forensic infrastructure.



"The Delhi government is more about forensic services in the capital whereas the Union home ministry is working with a definite goal to strengthen forensic services and promoting maximum use of science and technology in solving criminal cases," he said.



Dr Singh said there is no dearth of experts but hiring them in government-run labs is a time-consuming process.